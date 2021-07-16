Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Service sector business activity surges in NY region -NY Fed survey

1 minute read

A family enjoys dinner at a restaurant during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

July 16 (Reuters) - Service sector businesses in the New York region saw a further surge in activity in early July, according to a survey Friday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as the economy rebounds from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The business activity index declined slightly to 41.7 in July but was still near last month's record high, according to the survey of business leaders for service sector firms in New York, northern New Jersey, and southwestern Connecticut.

The business climate index rose six points to 6.5, indicating that firms generally viewed the business climate as better than normal for this time of year.

Employment levels and wages continued to rise and firms remained optimistic that conditions would continue improving, with the index for future employment staying near its record high.

The survey was conducted between July 1 and July 9.

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:40 PM UTCU.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebound in boost to economic growth

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in June as demand for goods remained strong even as spending is shifting back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter.

BusinessU.S. issues advisory to businesses warning of Hong Kong risks
BusinessBiden to reappoint Jerome Powell as Fed chair, say economists
BusinessFord recalling 775,000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries
BusinessKansas City Southern revenue jumps 37% as freight volumes rebound