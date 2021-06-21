Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Shareholders narrowly approve videogame maker Activision Blizzard CEO's $155 mln pay

1 minute read

Robert Kotick, President and CEO of Activision Blizzard, takes part in a panel discussion titled "The Entertainment Industry: A Billion Ideas in Search of an Audience" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders approved the $155 million pay package for Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) chief executive Robert Kotick on Monday by a 54% margin, after the company took the rare move of delaying its vote on executive compensation by a week.

The maker of popular video games including World of Warcraft and Call of Duty faced campaigns from an investor group against its CEO's payout, saying that the company had not addressed its concerns.

The investors criticized Activision Blizzard for extending Kotick's employment contract through 2023, a time period that they say is too short to meaningfully reduce his pay.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:01 PM UTCFed officials: Faster bond taper could keep options open on rate hike

Two regional Federal Reserve officials said Monday that a faster withdrawal from the central bank's bond purchase program could give it more leeway in deciding when to raise interest rates.

BusinessWall St bounces back on boost from banks, industrials
BusinessClimate on agenda as Biden prepares to meet with top financial regulators
BusinessAirlines, unions urge U.S. to prosecute 'egregious onboard conduct'
BusinessBitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown