Shares of China Evergrande jump after report restructuring plan to be released soon

A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters, near a traffic light in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton/

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped nearly 12% early on Monday after a report said the Guangdong provincial government is aiming to release a framework debt restructuring plan by March that could also wipe out the 60% stake of the group's chairman. read more

Financial intelligence provider REDD said on Friday the provincial government planned to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt. Evergrande is based in Guangdong.

