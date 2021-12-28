Shares of China Evergrande jump on progress in resuming home deliveries

A man walks past a No Entry traffic sign near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work.

Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.