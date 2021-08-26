Business
Shares in DWS fall 5.3% in early Frankfurt trade after report on U.S. probe
FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares in DWS (DWSG.DE) fell 5.3% in early Frankfurt trade on Thursday following a news report that U.S. authorities are investigating the fund manager after a former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage assets.
A spokesperson for DWS declined to comment on the report by The Wall Street Journal.
