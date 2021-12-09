Shares of embattled developer China Evergrande rise 5% in early trade

The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) rose more than 5% on Thursday as hopes of a managed debt restructuring calmed fears of a messy corporate collapse after the developer missed a debt payment deadline this week. read more

Evergrande's shares, which hit a record closing low on Wednesday, rose as much as 5% to HK$1.82.

Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing

