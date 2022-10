HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Macau casino operators Galaxy Entertainment (0027.HK) and Wynn Macau (1128.HK) fell more than 3% on Monday morning after Macau's government reinstated some tough COVID curbs over the weekend including locking down a major casino resort.

