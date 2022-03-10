Shell CEO's pay rose by a quarter in 2021 to $8.2 mln

Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) Chief Executive Ben van Beurden's pay package for last year rose by about a quarter to 7.4 million euros ($8.2 million), his first raise since receiving a bumper 20 million euros for 2018, Shell's annnual report showed.

After a bruising 2020 in which the COVID-19 pandemic hammered oil prices and forced Shell to cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two, the group's results bounced back last year, allowing it to boost shareholder returns. read more

($1 = 0.9039 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.