Shipping container suppliers abandon merger after U.S. probe

Shipping containers are transported on a Maersk Line vessel through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt July 7, 2021. Picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry said they have abandoned a merger plan.

China International Marine Containers (000039.SZ) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company's Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. read more

The Justice Department said the merger would have combined two of the four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

The Justice Department said it "would also have consolidated control of over 90% of insulated container box and refrigerated shipping container production worldwide in Chinese state-owned or state-controlled entities."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.