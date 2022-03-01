Shipping firm MSC suspends container cargo bookings for Russia

Containers carrying goods from the United Arab Emirates, which entered Israel on an MSC cargo ship, are unloaded with a cargo crane bearing Israeli and Emirati flags at Haifa's port, northern Israel October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Shipping company MSC has stopped cargo bookings to and from Russian but will still accept and screen food and humanitarian cargoes, the world's number one container line said on Tuesday.

Geneva-headquartered MSC said in a customer advisory that it was implementing with immediate effect from March 1 "a temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia."

"MSC will continue to accept and screen bookings for delivery of essential goods such as food, medical equipment and humanitarian goods," it said.

Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Edmund Blair

