Canada's Shopify announces 10-for-1 stock split

The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

April 11 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc on Monday announced a 10-for-1 stock split of the company's class A and class B shares, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 2.9% to $620 in premarket trading.

Shopify said each shareholder, as of June 22, would receive nine more shares on June 28 for each share held.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Currently, the company's class A shares carry one vote per share and class B shares carry 10 votes per share.

The company also said it would authorize a new class of shares, called the Founder share, to Tobi Lutke, its chief executive officer and founder.

The Founder share will provide Lutke with a variable number of votes and combined with his previously owned shares from other classes, will represent 40% of the total voting power attached to all of Shopify's outstanding shares.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.