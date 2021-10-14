Skip to main content

Shopify enlists Microsoft, Oracle for business tools on app

The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is teaming up with top cloud companies including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) to help merchants streamline their business operations.

Business owners on the platform can now access Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) tools including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Oracle NetSuite and Infor on the Shopify app.

Earlier, they had to rely on third-party applications to connect to Shopify their ERP tools ranging from financial trackers to inventory management systems.

Shopify provides infrastructure for retailers to set up their stores online, and generates revenue mainly through subscriptions and merchant services.

The partnerships will help Shopify double down on its fast-growing merchant businesses and let Microsoft and Oracle strengthen their hold on a cloud market dominated by Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) AWS platform.

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

