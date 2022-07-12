Short-seller Muddy Waters takes short position in renewable energy firm Hannon Armstrong

Carson Block, Chief Investment Officer, Muddy Waters Capital LLC., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters said on Tuesday it had acquired an undisclosed short position in energy company Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI.N).

Currently, seven brokerages rate the Maryland-based energy company "buy" or higher, three have it on hold and one on a sell rating, with an average target price of $55, according to Refinitiv.

The move comes as Muddy Waters' founder Carson Block is being probed by the Justice Department as part of a wide-ranging investigation into short-sellers and hedge funds focused on suspected coordinated manipulative trading. read more

Hannon Arsmtrong did not immediately comment on the matter.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl

