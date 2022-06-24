Sibanye-Stillwater says Montana mines to remain suspended for 4-6 weeks

June 24 (Reuters) - South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater (SSWJ.J) said on Friday operations in its Stillwater platinum mine will remain suspended for four to six weeks, after widespread flooding in Montana affected access to the mine.

The company, whose Stillwater mine accounts for 60% of its mined production from the US PGM operations, said it has started remediation work on its east/west access bridge, which will be completed in four weeks.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

