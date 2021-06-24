Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Siemens can manage semiconductor squeeze -CEO

CEO of industrial conglomerate Siemens, Roland Busch poses prior to the virtual annual shareholders meeting in Munich, Germany, February 3, 2021. Matthias Schrader/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is sure it can secure sufficient components to make its products despite constrained supplies for commodities and semiconductor chips, CEO Roland Busch said on Thursday.

"We believe we can secure supplies and will be able to deliver," Busch said at the company's investor day.

Siemens is seeing continuous, strong growth across its business during its third quarter, he added, including a "very, very strong Chinese market".

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely

