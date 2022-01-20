Siemens Energy cuts outlook as fresh problems emerge at wind unit

A trader walks next to Siemens Energy AG logos during Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) on Thursday cut its outlook after wind division Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) warned of prolonged supply chain issues, renewing pressure on the German firm to fully take over the unit in order to get a better handle on its problems.

Siemens Energy, which owns 67% in Siemens Gamesa, said it now expects a margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) before special items in a range of 2% to 4% in 2022, down from 3% to 5% previously.

The announcement came shortly after Siemens Gamesa slashed its outlook for the third time in less than nine months, a headache for its German parent which has limited influence on the separately listed subsidiary.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Performance was negatively impacted by supply chain related disruptions, which are now expected to last longer than previously anticipated, further affected by the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Siemens Gamesa said in a statement.

Siemens Gamesa's onshore division has been a headache for some time -- also caused by ramp-up issues around a new class of turbines -- but recent turnaround progress led Christian Bruch, the CEO of its parent, to be more hopeful for the business. read more

Based on preliminary figures, Siemens Gamesa's loss before interest and tax before purchase price allocation and integration & restructuring costs came in at 309 million euros ($349 million) in the first quarter.

This translated into an adjusted loss before interest, tax and amortisation before special items of 67 million euros for Siemens Energy, which also makes gas turbines, in the same period, it said.

($1 = 0.8842 euro)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.