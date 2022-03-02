Siemens Energy stopping all new business in Russia

A company logo of Siemens Energy AG is pictured during Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy AG (ENR1n.DE) is stopping all new business in Russia, it said on Wednesday, in a response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"While we continue to review the extensive sanctions and their impact on our business, we have stopped all new business in Russia," a spokesperson said.

In its last fiscal year, Russia accounted for a low single-digit percentage share of its total sales, Siemens Energy said.

Former parent Siemens (SIEGn.DE) on Tuesday said it had also stopped all new business with, and international deliveries to, Russia.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa

