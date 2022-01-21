Siemens Gamesa promises improvement in turbine prices after slashing outlook

A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) Chief Executive Andreas Nauen expects average selling prices for its turbines to increase in the future after warning of the continued negative impact of supply chain disruptions and onerous contracts.

"We continue to try to pass on inflation on raw material costs and logistics costs to the client," Nauen told analysts on a conference call on Friday.

The company adjusted its guidance for comparable revenue in 2022 to a decrease in a range between 9% and 2%, from a previous forecast that it would drop between 7% and 2%.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro

