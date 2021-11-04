Singapore bank DBS flags strong growth after Q3 profit jumps 31%

A man uses a DBS automated teller machine in Singapore January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) expects to report higher profit before allowances next year after Southeast Asia's largest bank beat estimates with a 31% rise in quarterly net profit, aided by growth in fee income and improving asset quality.

Friday's result rounded up a strong quarter for Singapore banks such as OCBC (OCBC.SI) and United Overseas Bank (UOBH.SI), in line with global lenders strengthening their recovery in markets hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and amid improved economic activity.

"A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings," DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement. "Asset quality continues to be resilient and total allowances are likely to remain low," he said.

DBS reported a quarterly net profit of S$1.7 billion ($1.26 billion) for the July-September period versus S$1.30 billion from a year earlier and the S$1.57 billion average forecast from four analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The bank wrote back credit allowances of S$70 million in the quarter, helping boost profits, compared with credit charges of S$554 million booked in the year-ago period.

Profit before allowances fell 7% to S$1.89 billion in the quarter. DBS' net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, dipped to 1.43% from 1.53% a year earlier.

Singapore, rebounding from last year's record recession, is beginning to re-open its borders with 84% of its population fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The city-state's economy is expected to grow 6%–7% this year. read more

($1 = 1.3512 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes

