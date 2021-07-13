Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Singapore's Temasek reports record portfolio value, boosted by market rally

1 minute read

A Temasek logo is seen at the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) reported a 25% rise in its portfolio value to a record S$381 billion ($282 billion) in the year ended March 2021, with gains powered by a global equities rally and the public listing of some of its holdings.

The gain in its portfolio value came after a 2.2% drop in the previous year, with the state investor notching up record investments and divestments in the latest year, Temasek executives told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ranked among the biggest investors in the world, Temasek is anchored in Asia, with a 64% exposure to the region as measured by underlying assets of its portfolio companies, most of which are in China and Singapore.

($1 = 1.3505 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:10 AM UTCAnalysis: Wall Street charges ahead but some option traders hedge against sharp pullback

Even with U.S. stocks scaling record highs day after day and Wall Street's "fear gauge" showing a low level of worry, some corners of the options market indicate investors are growing much more fearful of a sharp pullback than they have been in months.

BusinessFAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners
BusinessMusk tells SolarCity trial that Tesla would 'die' if he wasn't CEO
BusinessAnalysis: Digital rivals? Central bank e-cash plans prompt lenders to wade in
BusinessChina's export growth quickens as global vaccinations, easing lockdowns lift demand