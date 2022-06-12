POSCO to halt some plants due to South Korea trucker strike

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's POSCO (005490.KS) said on Sunday it plans to halt production at some of its plants in the country from Monday due to a glut of finished products that could not be shipped due to a strike by truckers.

A company spokesperson said the decision affects plants in Pohang, adding that production at its steel plants in Gwangyang will continue.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by William Mallard

