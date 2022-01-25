SMCP to review recomposition of its capital

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French fashion group SMCP (SMCP.PA) on Tuesday said it would put in place an ad hoc committee to review its capital structure.

"The Board of Directors of the Company has considered it necessary to initiate a review of the recomposition of its capital with a view to stabilizing and consolidating its shareholder base," SMCP, owner of contemporary French fashion labels Sandro and Maje, said in a statement.

SMCP shareholders are dominated by a group of former bondholders including Blackrock and Carlyle which acquired a 29% stake in the company when its former majority owner, a unit of Chinese conglomerate Shandong Ruyi(002193.SZ), defaulted on debt worth 250 million euros.

When taking its equity stake last year, the bondholder group had said that it intended to sell its stake to a third party. Earlier this month, they voted to oust five board members associated with Shandong Ruyi, the latest development in a legal battle between former and current shareholders of the French fashion group. read more

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler

