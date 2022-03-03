1 minute read
Smirnoff vodka maker Diageo pauses exports to Ukraine and Russia
LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Spirits company Diageo (DGE.L), the maker of Smirnoff vodka and Guinness, has paused exports to Ukraine and Russia, the company said on Thursday.
"Our priority is the safety of our people in Ukraine and the wider region," a spokesperson said.
Reporting by Richa Naidu in London Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.