Smirnoff vodka maker Diageo pauses exports to Ukraine and Russia

1 minute read

A signage is seen on the outside of Diageo offices in west London October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Spirits company Diageo (DGE.L), the maker of Smirnoff vodka and Guinness, has paused exports to Ukraine and Russia, the company said on Thursday.

"Our priority is the safety of our people in Ukraine and the wider region," a spokesperson said.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in London

