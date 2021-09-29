SocGen to pay $1.5 mln civil fine to settle U.S. CFTC charges

The logo of French bank Societe Generale is seen outside a bank building in Paris, France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Société Générale S.A. (SOGN.PA) has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission charges of failing to comply with certain swap dealer requirements, the agency said on Wednesday.

Société Générale failed to comply with requirements for disclosing mid-market marks to counterparties and reported inaccurate swap valuation data, the CFTC said in a statement.

Societe Generale did not admit or deny the CFTC's findings.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler

