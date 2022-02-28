SocGen and Renault shares slump after sanctions on Russia

The logo of French bank Societe Generale is seen outside a bank office in Nantes, France, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), the French bank that owns Russia's Rosbank, and carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) slumped on Monday after Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia after its attack on Ukraine.

SocGen shares were down 6.5% in early trading while Renault, which controls Russian carmaker Avtovaz, fell 6.4%.

Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman

