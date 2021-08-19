Business
SoftBank sells 11.4 million shares of DoorDash - source
Aug 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) sold 11.4 million shares of food delivery company DoorDash Inc (DASH.N), marketed via Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
They were priced at around $182.95 each, a Bloomberg report said, valuing the sale at around $2.2 billion. Shares of DoorDash were last down around 5.3%.
The share sale comes a week after DoorDash, in its quarterly earnings report, predicted a seasonal decline in order rates and new customer addition in the current quarter.
The company had reported a bigger loss in the second quarter than expected as it spent heavily to expand internationally and into a crowded market for grocery during the pandemic. read more
