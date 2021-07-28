Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
SoftBank sells 45 mln shares in Uber - source

A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 28 (Reuters) - SoftBank (9984.T) is selling about 45 million of its shares in Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Uber shares were down 4.6% at $44 in extended trading.

Any buyer will have a 30-day lockup period, the source said.

The person added that the Japanese investment giant's motive was unrelated to the performance of Didi Global (DIDI.N) and Alibaba and SoftBank just thought it was a good time to cash out partially on its Uber stake and take some profit.

CNBC had first reported the sale, saying it was to cover for losses seen in its investment in Didi and Alibaba.

SoftBank's stake in Uber is now down to less than 100 million shares, CNBC added, citing one source.

