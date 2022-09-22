SoftBank to slash valuation of India's Oyo by 20% - Bloomberg News

The logo of OYO installed on a hotel building is pictured in an alley in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is looking to trim IPO-bound Indian hotelier Oyo's valuation by about 20% to $2.7 billion, according to Bloomberg News. (https://bit.ly/3BCLzcW)

SoftBank declined to comment, while Oyo said the news on the valuation cut was speculative and incorrect.

"We are confident that the above speculations about valuation markdown is patently incorrect ... we have not decided the exact timing for the IPO and the IPO valuation is also highly speculative," an OYO spokesperson said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.