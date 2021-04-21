Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessSoftBank Vision Fund seen posting record earnings on Coupang

ReutersSam Nussey
3 minutes read

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo/File Photo

SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) $100 billion Vision Fund is widely seen reporting record earnings on May 12 after portfolio companies listed during the quarter, mostly driven by gain on its stake in South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang .

SoftBank's 37% stake in Coupang, which sources have said was acquired for about $3 billion, was worth around $30 billion at the end of the March quarter. Coupang shares have slipped 14% since March. read more

Gain on Coupang and investments like Uber Technologies (UBER.N) are seen delivering a third quarter of growing profit for the fund, which pushed the group to a record loss last year as valuations fell during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to media reports that SoftBank's profit is to set a domestic record, the conglomerate said it would record gains but valuations were still being calculated.

Other big bets by Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, including ride-hailing firms Grab and Didi, are also heading to public markets although analysts warn returns may not match the supersized Coupang gain.

"Upside for SoftBank is not as high as it was with those earlier investments," said Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research, who sees the Vision Fund unit posting about $30 billion in quarterly gain.

The expected profit helps obscure Vision Fund missteps including investment in collapsed supply chain financier Greensill, and comes as companies like hotel chain Oyo grapple with a pandemic-induced downturn.

SoftBank's gains are mostly unrealised and some observers see Grab's record $40 billion merger with a blank-cheque company marking a peak for the investment vehicles amid concern over rich valuations for tech firms. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · April 20, 2021 · 11:50 PM UTCApple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) announced on Tuesday a range of new computers, a paid podcasting service and devices for finding lost items, signaling the continued expansion of its once-simple product line into more and more corners of customers' lives.

BusinessFoxconn mostly abandons $10 billion Wisconsin project touted by Trump
BusinessNetflix subscriber growth slows after pandemic boom, shares fall 11%
BusinessIn Japan Inc, activist investors come in from the cold
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Fed Chair Powell says won’t allow ‘substantial’ overshoot of inflation target - April 8 letter to U.S. senator