Factbox: Some of the biggest splits in Corporate America

A logo is pictured outside of Dupont offices in Geneva, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Nov 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Tuesday it would split into three public companies focusing on energy, healthcare and aviation as the industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare debt and enhance its battered share price. read more

The move comes in the wake of some major U.S. corporate split-ups in the past, as listed below.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.