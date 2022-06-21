Factbox: Some of the biggest splits in Corporate America

Kellogg's Corn Flakes owned by Kellogg Company is seen for sale in a store in Queens, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

June 21 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co (K.N) on Tuesday became the latest U.S. corporation to announce a splitting of its business. The company said it would spin off its North American cereal and plant-based foods divisions to focus on expanding its snack business. read more

Following is the list of some of the major U.S. corporate split-ups in the past:

Reporting by Chavi Mehta, Tiyashi Datta and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru and Karen Pierog in Chicago and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila

