South Africa's Discovery, AIA to partner for Asian insurance tech venture

Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J) said on Tuesday it would set up an Asia-focused health insurance technology business in partnership with Hong Kong-listed AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK).

Discovery will own 25% of the joint venture, to be called Amplify Health, while AIA will own the rest.

