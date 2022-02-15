1 minute read
South Africa's Discovery, AIA to partner for Asian insurance tech venture
Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J) said on Tuesday it would set up an Asia-focused health insurance technology business in partnership with Hong Kong-listed AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK).
Discovery will own 25% of the joint venture, to be called Amplify Health, while AIA will own the rest.
