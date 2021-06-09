Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Southeast Asia's Grab sees $40 bln SPAC merger delayed to Q4

A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. Picture taken March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/File Photo

Southeast Asia's Grab, which is going public through a merger worth $40 billion with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC.O), said on Wednesday it expects to complete the business combination during the fourth quarter.

The company had previously said it aimed to close the deal by July.

Grab said it was in the process of finalising its financial audit for fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 in accordance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements.

It is also was working with the SEC to obtain pre-clearance of certain accounting policies and related financial disclosures.

As a result, Grab's financial information for those periods remain subject to further review and revision, it said in a statement.

Grab also said its consolidated gross merchandise value during the first quarter of 2021 was $3.6 billion, an increase of 5.2% over same period a year ago.

