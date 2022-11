Nov 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX.N) said on Monday it has appointed Robert Stefani as its chief financial officer, effective November 30, 2022.

Stefani will succeed Gregory Peterson who had announced his retirement in May this year after more than 26 years in the company. read more

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.