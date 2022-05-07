Southwest Gas reaches settlement with Carl Icahn

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 6 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX.N) said on Friday it had reached a settlement with billionaire Carl Icahn and his affiliated entities.

The company also named Karen Haller as the president and chief executive, effective immediately.

Southwest Gas said it will add up to four new directors to the board.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru

