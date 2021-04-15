Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Southwest recalls another 382 pilots ahead of summer travel

Reuters
1 minute read

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured in front of United Airlines planes, including Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) said on Thursday it would recall another 382 pilots from a voluntary leave program as airlines prepare for a vaccine-led recovery in travel demand in the summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions have hammered the aviation sector, but the mass rollout of vaccines is expected to drive a recovery this year.

Southwest said in a statement that the pilots would return to active status on July 1.

The low-cost airline said earlier this month it would recall 209 pilots and over 2,700 flight attendants from June 1 to support its summer schedule. (https://reut.rs/3tnSPUW)

With the latest move, all Southwest captains would have returned from the airline’s voluntary leave program.

However, about 500 first officers are still participating in the program, the airline said.

