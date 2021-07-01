Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak

Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor as preparations are made for the return to trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index kicked off the second half of the year at record levels on Thursday after data showed fewer-than-expected weekly jobless claims, while Walgreens gained after it lifted its annual profit outlook.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 3.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to a record high of 4,300.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 4.8 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,507.32, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 10.3 points, or 0.07%, to 14,493.69 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

