The S&P 500 and the Dow hit all-time highs on Friday as Morgan Stanley wrapped up earnings reports from the big U.S. banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 22.17 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,058.16. The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 3.72 points, or 0.09%, at 4,174.14, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 20.35 points, or 0.14%, to 14,059.11 at the opening bell.

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up bumper quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. banks, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekly gains.

