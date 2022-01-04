S&P 500, Dow hit record highs; Ford shines

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record highs shortly after open on Tuesday as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus subsided and travel stocks bounced, while Ford gained on upbeat electric pickup production forecast.

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 182.88 points, or 0.50%, at 36,767.94, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 13.36 points, or 0.28%, at 4,809.92, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 2.94 points, or 0.02%, at 15,829.86.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.