The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes hit record highs on Thursday, as upbeat earnings reports from companies including Bank of America and BlackRock as well as a strong rebound in March retail sales bolstered hopes of a broader economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 57.64 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,788.53.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 15.10 points, or 0.37%, at 4,139.76, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 125.39 points, or 0.90%, to 13,983.23 at the opening bell.

The Dow industrials (.DJI) closed above 34,000 for the first time on Thursday as the blue-chip benchmark and S&P 500 (.SPX) posted fresh record highs on a tech stock rally fueled by falling bond yields and strong March U.S. retail sales.

