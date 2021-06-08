S&P 500, Dow inch higher at open; Nasdaq gains on Tesla boost

A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of key inflation data later in the week, while the Nasdaq got a boost from a rise in Tesla's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 15.6 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34645.84. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 7.3 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 4233.81​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 64.6 points, or 0.47%, to 13946.323 at the opening bell.

