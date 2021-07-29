Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

S&P 500, Dow rise as economic growth picks up pace

1 minute read

July 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes rose on Thursday as a slate of strong corporate earnings reports and data showing a pickup in U.S. economic growth reinforced optimism around a steady post-pandemic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 55.1 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34985.99. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 2.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 4403.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 8.6 points, or 0.06%, to 14771.168 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:20 PM UTCU.S. economy grows solidly in second quarter; labor market healing

The U.S. economy grew solidly in the second quarter, but the pace was below expectations as robust consumer spending and business investment on equipment were tempered by a sharp inventory drawdown amid supply chain constraints.

BusinessU.S. economy contracted 19.2% during COVID-19 pandemic recession
BusinessMerck revenue beats estimates on Keytruda demand
BusinessNYSE-owner ICE's second-quarter profit more than doubles
BusinessMastercard profit beats estimates on overall spending boost