Shivani KumaresanMedha Singh
5 minutes read

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Major U.S. stock indexes fell from record levels on Monday as investors sought cues from first-quarter earnings reports to justify the rich valuation of equities, while Tesla shares fell following a fatal car crash.

The electric-car maker (TSLA.O) was down 3.5% after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, killing two occupants. read more

The stock, which was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, was also under pressure due to a sharp drop in bitcoin over the weekend.

Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) rose 1% after the beverage maker trounced estimates for quarterly profit and revenue, benefiting from the easing of pandemic curbs and wide vaccine rollouts. read more

IBM Corp (IBM.N), another blue-chip company, slipped about 0.2% ahead of its results after market close.

"The market has had a huge jump to the upside so it needs to take a little bit of rest," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"For now it's just a little bit of profit taking as traders await results from big tech names on Wall Street."

A recent pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs has renewed interest in richly valued technology stocks, while a string of strong economic data has also helped push the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels.

The S&P 500 has risen for the past four weeks, its longest winning streak since August 2020.

About 79 S&P 500 companies are due to report earnings this week, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), Intel Corp (INTC.O), Honeywell (HON.N) and Schlumberger (SLB.N), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Analysts now expect first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 firms to rise 25% from last year.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors dropped, while the defensive consumer staples (.SPLRCS) and real estate (.SPLRCR) were in positive territory.

At 11:37 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 149.99 points, or 0.44% , to 34,051.05, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 21.88 points, or 0.52 %, to 4,163.59 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 153.28 points, or 1.09 %, to 13,899.06.

GameStop Corp (GME.N) jumped 6.7% on the announcement of its CEO's resignation. read more

Crypto stocks including miners Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O) and Marathon Digital (MARA.O) slumped about 11% each as bitcoin took a hammering. read more

Harley-Davidson (HOG.N) jumped 12% after the motorcycle maker raised it full-year forecast for sales growth. read more

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE by a 3.9-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 56 new 52-week highs and no new lows while the Nasdaq recorded 128 new highs and 87 new lows.

