Morning sunlight falls on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

S&P 500 futures turned negative on Thursday after inflation data for May showed a bigger-than-expected increase, while weekly jobless claims dipped less than estimated.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 38 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 56.75 points, or 0.41%.

