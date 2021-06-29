Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S&P 500 hits record high as bank stocks gain

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index hit a record high shortly after the open on Tuesday, lifted by big U.S. banks, while investors looked to consumer confidence data against the backdrop of rising inflation and a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia.

At 09:35 a.m., the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 8.65 points, or 0.20 %, to record high of 4,299.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 166.06 points, or 0.48% , to 34,449.33, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 5.31 points, or 0.04%, to 14,495.20.

