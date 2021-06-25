S&P 500 hits new peaks after May inflation data misses estimates

Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor as preparations are made for the return to trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit all-time high at the open on Friday following robust earnings forecast from Nike, while weaker-than-expected inflation data eased worries about monetary policy tightening in the near term.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 7.96 points, or 0.19%, at 4,274.45, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 31.10 points, or 0.22%, to 14,400.81 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 131.28 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 34,328.10.

(Corrects to remove reference to Nasdaq hitting a record high in headline and paragraph 1)

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

