Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

S&P 500 hits new peaks after May inflation data misses estimates

1 minute read

Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor as preparations are made for the return to trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit all-time high at the open on Friday following robust earnings forecast from Nike, while weaker-than-expected inflation data eased worries about monetary policy tightening in the near term.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 7.96 points, or 0.19%, at 4,274.45, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 31.10 points, or 0.22%, to 14,400.81 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 131.28 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 34,328.10.

(Corrects to remove reference to Nasdaq hitting a record high in headline and paragraph 1)

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:07 PM UTCU.S. consumer spending takes breather; inflation pushes higher

U.S. consumer spending paused in May as shortages weighed on motor vehicle purchases, but the supply constraints and increased demand for services helped to boost inflation, with the Federal Reserve's main inflation measure posting its biggest annual increase since 1992.

BusinessU.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA
BusinessS&P 500 hits new peaks after May inflation data misses estimates
BusinessToshiba CEO Tsunakawa named interim chairman after investors oust Nagayama
BusinessSupply constraints to slow U.S. auto sales growth in June - J.D. Power, LMC Automotive