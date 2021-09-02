Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on Apple boost

1 minute read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday, boosted by Apple and on hopes that the Federal Reserve would maintain an accommodative policy amid signs that a broader economic recovery was slowing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 40.5 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 35,353.06. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 10.4 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 4,534.48​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 49.1 points, or 0.32%, to 15,358.474 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:48 PM UTC

WhatsApp fined a record 225 mln euro by Ireland over privacy

Facebook's WhatsApp was fined a record 225 million euro ($266 million) by the Irish data protection regulator on Thursday after the EU privacy watchdog pressured Ireland to raise the penalty for the company's privacy breaches.

Business
GM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage
Business
Life insurers shift to pre-pandemic norms after COVID vaccine roll-outs
Business
Analysis: A City divided? London tackles Brexit with twin-track finance
Business
U.S. weekly jobless claims drop; layoffs tumble to 24-year low