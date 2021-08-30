S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as taper fears calm

The floor of the the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen after the close of trading in New York, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Monday as dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 16 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35,471.8. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 4.4 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4,513.76​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 36.4 points, or 0.24%, to 15,165.94 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.