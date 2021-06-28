S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on tech boost

Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor as preparations are made for the return to trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record levels shortly after the open on Monday as tech-related growth stocks edged up, while investors awaited data on the health of a U.S. labor market recovery and corporate earnings later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 5.7 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34428.1. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 4.2 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4284.9​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 57.4 points, or 0.40%, to 14417.811 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

