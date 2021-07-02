Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record opening highs after strong June jobs data

A security camera is seen next to signage outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Friday after a better-than-expected monthly employment report as companies raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 8.9 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34642.42. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 6.7 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4326.6, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 60.6 points, or 0.42%, to 14582.983 at the opening bell.

